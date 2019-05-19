New Origami-inspired Design Turns Pushing Into Pulling Discover Magazine - 6 hours ago The series of paper cells developed by researchers at the University of Washington uses origami folds to absorb the force of impacts. (Credit: Kiyomi Taguchi/University of Washington) Whether ...

Origami-inspired shock absorbers could help spacecrafts take the strain of their landings Daily Mail - 10 hours ago A University of Washington team may have developed a novel solution to help reduce the force of impact on a launch craft.

Origami-inspired design may soon help cushion rocket landings Astronomy.com - 6 hours ago Whether applied to auto collisions or rocket landings, absorbing energy from impacts is a valuable trait, and industries have been working on various solutions for years. For spacecraft, landing ...