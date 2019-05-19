New Origami-inspired Design Turns Pushing Into Pulling

New Origami-inspired Design Turns Pushing Into PullingDiscover Magazine - 6 hours ago
The series of paper cells developed by researchers at the University of Washington uses origami folds to absorb the force of impacts. (Credit: Kiyomi Taguchi/University of Washington) Whether ...
Origami-inspired materials could soften the blow for reusable spacecraftPhys.org - 11 hours ago
Space vehicles like SpaceX's Falcon 9 are designed to be reusable. But this means that, like Olympic gymnasts hoping for a gold medal, they have to stick their landings.Origami-Inspired Materials Could Soften the Blow for Reusable Spacecraft, Newswise - 8 hours ago
Origami-inspired materials could soften the blow for reusable spacecraft, ScienceDaily - 10 hours ago
Origami-inspired materials could soften the blow for reusable spacecraft, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago
Origami-inspired shock absorbers could help spacecrafts take the strain of their landingsDaily Mail - 10 hours ago
A University of Washington team may have developed a novel solution to help reduce the force of impact on a launch craft.
Origami-inspired design may soon help cushion rocket landingsAstronomy.com - 6 hours ago
Whether applied to auto collisions or rocket landings, absorbing energy from impacts is a valuable trait, and industries have been working on various solutions for years. For spacecraft, landing ...
This magical metamaterial could revolutionize car safety and save livesFastcompany Tech - 11 hours ago
Scientists develop a metamaterial that can completely dissipate the force from an impact–and even turn it into a counterforce. Scientists at the University of Washington have created ...