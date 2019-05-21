Signs of red pigment were spotted in a fossil for the first time

Signs of red pigment were spotted in a fossil for the first timeScienceNews - 2 hours ago
For the first time, scientists have identified the chemical fingerprint of red pigment in a fossil.
In a first, researchers identify reddish coloring in an ancient fossilPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Researchers have for the first time detected chemical traces of red pigment in an ancient fossil—an exceptionally well-preserved mouse, not unlike today's field mice, that roamed the fields ...In a first, researchers identify reddish coloring in an ancient fossil - a 3-million-year-old mouse, Newswise - 53 minutes ago
In a first, researchers identify reddish coloring in an ancient fossil, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Researchers identify red coloring in an ancient fossil for the first timeEngadget - 2 hours ago
For the first time ever, researchers have detected chemical traces of red pigment in an ancient fossil. The discovery, which was published today in Nature Communications, was made using ...
3-million-year-old fossilized mouse reveals evolutionary secrets of colorEurekalert - 2 hours ago
This new study applied X-ray imaging to several 3-million-year-old fossils in order to untangle the story of key pigments in ancient animals and reveal how we might recognize the chemical signatures ...