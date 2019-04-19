Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Drawing design inspiration from the skin of stealthy sea creatures, engineers at the University of California, Irvine have developed a next-generation, adaptive space blanket that gives users ...

Squid skin inspires creation of next-generation space blanket, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Squid skin inspires creation of next-generation space blanket, Science Blog - 3 hours ago

Squid skin inspires creation of next-generation space blanket, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago