Using a printed adversarial patch to fool an AI system TechXplore - 1 hours ago A trio of researchers at the University of KU Leuven in Belgium has found that it is possible to confuse an AI system by printing a certain picture and holding it against their body as the AI ...

How to hide from the AI surveillance state with a color printout MIT Technology Review - 18 hours ago

This Colorful Patch Stops AI Cameras From Tracking You Ubergizmo - 11 hours ago These days security cameras do more than just record video. They are now smart enough where they can actually identify objects and people which can be rather disturbing since it feels like ...