Using a printed adversarial patch to fool an AI system

TechXplore - 1 hours ago

A trio of researchers at the University of KU Leuven in Belgium has found that it is possible to confuse an AI system by printing a certain picture and holding it against their body as the AI ...

How to hide from the AI surveillance state with a color printout

MIT Technology Review - 18 hours ago

This Colorful Patch Stops AI Cameras From Tracking You

Ubergizmo - 11 hours ago

These days security cameras do more than just record video. They are now smart enough where they can actually identify objects and people which can be rather disturbing since it feels like ...

This colorful printed patch makes you pretty much invisible to AI

The Verge - 20 hours ago

The rise of AI-powered surveillance is extremely worrying. The ability of governments to track and identify citizens en masse could spell an end to public anonymity. But as researchers ...

