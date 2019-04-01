Using a printed adversarial patch to fool an AI system

Using a printed adversarial patch to fool an AI systemTechXplore - 1 hours ago
A trio of researchers at the University of KU Leuven in Belgium has found that it is possible to confuse an AI system by printing a certain picture and holding it against their body as the AI ...
How to hide from the AI surveillance state with a color printoutMIT Technology Review - 18 hours ago
This Colorful Patch Stops AI Cameras From Tracking YouUbergizmo - 11 hours ago
These days security cameras do more than just record video. They are now smart enough where they can actually identify objects and people which can be rather disturbing since it feels like ...
This colorful printed patch makes you pretty much invisible to AIThe Verge - 20 hours ago
The rise of AI-powered surveillance is extremely worrying. The ability of governments to track and identify citizens en masse could spell an end to public anonymity. But as researchers ...