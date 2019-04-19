Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Geomagnetic jerks finally reproduced and explained

Phys.org - Mon 22 Apr 19

The Earth's magnetic field experiences unpredictable, rapid, and intense anomalies that are known as geomagnetic jerks. The mechanisms behind this phenomenon had remained a mystery until the ...

Geomagnetic jerks finally reproduced and explained, ScienceDaily - Mon 22 Apr 19

Blobs in Earth's Core Could Be Causing 'Geomagnetic Jerks' in the Magnetic Field

Gizmodo - 3 hours ago

Every several years, magnetic field observatories record quick changes to the position or strength of the planet’s magnetic field, so-called geomagnetic jerks. The cause of these shifts has ...

Turbulent blobs in Earth's core may explain sudden jerks in the magnetic field

FOXNews - 5 hours ago

Earth's magnetic shield defends our planet from the scourges of solar wind and cosmic radiation, making life on our planet possible.

Turbulent Blobs in Earth's Core May Explain Sudden Jerks in the Magnetic Field, SPACE.com - 10 hours ago
Turbulent Blobs in Earth’s Core May Explain Sudden Jerks in the Magnetic Field, Livescience - Mon 22 Apr 19

Massive waves of molten metal in the Earth's core cause the planet's magnetic field to JERK around

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

The Earth's geomagnetic field shields our planet from the ravages of the solar wind and cosmic rays that would otherwise strip away the vital upper atmosphere.

Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced, Explained

Laboratory Equipment - 4 hours ago

NewsResearchers were able to reproduce the succession of events leading to geomagnetic jerks, arising from hydromagnetic waves emitted in the inner core.Contributed Author:&nbsp;CNRSTopics:&nbsp;Geoscience

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer