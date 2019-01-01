Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
British engineers complete milestone test of their new high-speed 'spaceplane'

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Reaction Engines, which is based in Oxfordshire, has tested their new pre-cooler' technology - which allows aircraft to travel faster than ever with a Sabre engine designed to take planes into ...

UK's Sabre space plane engine tech in new milestone

BBC Science News - 17 hours ago

UK engineers developing a novel propulsion system say their technology has reached a new performance level.

SABRE rocket engine passes significant precooler milestone

The Engineer - 6 hours ago

The development of the SABRE air-breathing rocket engine has passed a significant milestone, an advance that puts its UK developers on course to revolutionise high-speed flight. Reaction Engines&#8217; ...

