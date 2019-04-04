Amazing four-legged fossil shows how walking whales learned to swim

Amazing four-legged fossil shows how walking whales learned to swimNewscientist - 1 hours ago
A fossil discovered in Peru shows that early whales managed to spread around the world while they were still capable of walking on land
The whale with hooves and a tailThe Economist - 1 hours ago
Swimming would have been a challenge, but somehow the prehistoric beast got from Asia to South America
Ancient, four-legged whale with otter-like features found along the coast of PeruPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Cetaceans, the group including whales and dolphins, originated in south Asia more than 50 million years ago from a small, four-legged, hoofed ancestor. Now, researchers reporting the discovery ...
Ancient four-legged whales once roamed land and seaPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Whales belong in the ocean, right? That may be true today, but cetaceans (whales, dolphins, porpoises) actually descended from four legged mammals that once lived on land. New research published ...
Ancient Four-Legged Whale Swam Across Oceans, Walked Across ContinentsLivescience - 1 hours ago
This ancient whale swam across the South Atlantic Ocean then got out of the water and walked across South America.
Unknown Species of Ancient Four-Legged Whale Uncovered in PeruGizmodo - 2 hours ago
The discovery of a fossilized, 42-million-year-old, four-legged whale is shedding new light on the evolution and geographical spread of these aquatic mammals.Read more...
Ancient four-legged whale from Peru walked on land, swam in seaReuters - 2 hours ago
Scientists have unearthed fossils in a coastal desert of southern Peru of a four-legged whale that thrived both in the sea and on land about 43 million years ago in a discovery that illuminates ...