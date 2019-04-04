Amazing four-legged fossil shows how walking whales learned to swim Newscientist - 1 hours ago A fossil discovered in Peru shows that early whales managed to spread around the world while they were still capable of walking on land

The whale with hooves and a tail The Economist - 1 hours ago Swimming would have been a challenge, but somehow the prehistoric beast got from Asia to South America

Ancient, four-legged whale with otter-like features found along the coast of Peru Phys.org - 2 hours ago Cetaceans, the group including whales and dolphins, originated in south Asia more than 50 million years ago from a small, four-legged, hoofed ancestor. Now, researchers reporting the discovery ...

Ancient four-legged whales once roamed land and sea Phys.org - 3 hours ago Whales belong in the ocean, right? That may be true today, but cetaceans (whales, dolphins, porpoises) actually descended from four legged mammals that once lived on land. New research published ...

Ancient Four-Legged Whale Swam Across Oceans, Walked Across Continents Livescience - 1 hours ago This ancient whale swam across the South Atlantic Ocean then got out of the water and walked across South America.

Unknown Species of Ancient Four-Legged Whale Uncovered in Peru Gizmodo - 2 hours ago The discovery of a fossilized, 42-million-year-old, four-legged whale is shedding new light on the evolution and geographical spread of these aquatic mammals.Read more...