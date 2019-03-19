Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Making a Sarlacc Pit: How Tiny Antlions Lay the Best Traps

Discover Magazine - 15 hours ago

The lair of an antlion looks like nothing more than a pit from above. To an ant walking on the surface, it probably looks like nothing at all. But one wrong step can send an unfortunate insect ...

'Nightmarish' antlions' spiral digging techniques create effective and deadly traps

Phys.org - 16 hours ago

A team of biologists and physicists, led by the University of Bristol, have uncovered new insights into how antlions—one of the fiercest and most terrifying predators in the insect kingdom—build ...

'Nightmarish' antlions' spiral digging techniques create effective and deadly traps, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Footage reveals terrifying tactics antlion insect predators use to lure prey into their death traps

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

To study how antlions build their traps, scientists from the University of Bristol filled tubs with beach sand containing a mixture of large and small grains and filmed the insects at work.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer