A new showrunner will bring Star Trek: Discovery back for season three

Arstechnica - 8 hours ago

Alex Kurtzman will share executive producing duties with Michelle Paradise.

ET Deals: Star Trek Humble Comics Bundle by IDW Publishing

Extremetech - 8 hours ago

With Star Trek: Discovery rekindling interest in Gene Roddenberry's classic sci-fi setting, now's a good time to explore. Thanks to a partnership with IDW Publishing, this week's Humble Bundle ...

Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season

TechCrunch - 10 hours ago

We&#8217;ve still barely caught up with the Red Angel, whatever it is, but CBS just confirmed that Star Trek: Discovery will be coming back for a third season. Discovery will also add Michelle ...

Star Trek: Discovery gets a third season and a fifth showrunner

The Verge - 12 hours ago

CBS All Access has announced that Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season, and that Michelle Paradise (one of the show’s co-executive producers) will join Alex Kurtzman ...

'Star Trek: Discovery' sets a course for a third season

Engadget - 13 hours ago

Star Trek: Discovery has been a hit for CBS All Access, so it&#039;s not a huge surprise that the show has been renewed for a third season. The show will continue into 2020 and with ...

