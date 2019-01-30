Denisova Cave: New Fossils And Dates For Human Presence Discover Magazine - 52 minutes ago Nestled in the foothills of southern Siberia's Altai Mountains, Denisova Cave has yielded numerous artifacts, as well as fossils of many animals and at least two hominins: Neanderthals and ...

Siberian cave reveals secrets of its mysterious Denisovan inhabitants Newscientist - 2 hours ago Denisova cave in Siberia was home to an ancient group of humans – and now we get a glimpse of some of the beautiful artefacts they left behind

New dates narrow down when Denisovans and Neandertals crossed paths ScienceNews - 2 hours ago Mysterious ancient hominids called Denisovans and their Neandertal cousins periodically occupied the same cave starting around 200,000 years ago.

New studies reveal deep history of archaic humans in southern Siberia Phys.org - 2 hours ago Oxford University scientists have played a key role in new research identifying the earliest evidence of some of the first known humans—Denisovans and Neanderthals, in Southern Siberia.