Weird star system has double binary stars and wonky planetary nursery

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A planet-forming disc of dust and gas is orbiting a pair of binary stars at an odd angle, and a second set of binary stars circle the whole system to keep it in line

Double star system flips planet-forming disk into pole position

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

New research led by an astronomer at the University of Warwick has found the first confirmed example of a double star system that has flipped its surrounding disc to a position that leaps over ...

Double star system flips planet-forming disk into pole position, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Weird Star System's Planet-Forming Disk Goes Vertical Like a Ferris Wheel

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

Planet-forming disks of material typically orbit around the equators of stars, but now scientists have discovered such rings can go dramatically awry and encircle the poles of stars instead.

