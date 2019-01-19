Weird star system has double binary stars and wonky planetary nursery

Weird star system has double binary stars and wonky planetary nurseryNewscientist - 5 hours ago
A planet-forming disc of dust and gas is orbiting a pair of binary stars at an odd angle, and a second set of binary stars circle the whole system to keep it in line
New research led by an astronomer at the University of Warwick has found the first confirmed example of a double star system that has flipped its surrounding disc to a position that leaps over ...
Planet-forming disks of material typically orbit around the equators of stars, but now scientists have discovered such rings can go dramatically awry and encircle the poles of stars instead.