Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Professor named three newly-discovered beetle species after three dragons in Game of Thrones

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

The beetles are called drogoni, rhaegali and viserioni - Latin versions of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion. Two can be found in Colombia and Ecuador, while rhaegali is in the French Guiana.

New Beetle Species Named After ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons

Geek.com - 8 hours ago

The fate of Westeros will soon be revealed. In the meantime, entomologist Brett Ratcliffe has found three new contenders for the throne. The University of Nebraska professor named three of his ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer