Astronomers Have Found the Most Distant Dwarf Planet in the Solar System to Date Discover Magazine - 7 hours ago A Far-Out Planet An ambitious team of astronomers has discovered the most “far out” object ever observed in our Solar System. The object, a pink dwarf planet called 2018 VG18 and nicknamed ...

Astronomers locate most-distant object in solar system and name it 'Farout' The Independent - 10 hours ago 'This discovery is truly an international achievement,' researchers say after revealing findings of pink cosmic body

A new dwarf planet called Farout is the most distant we’ve ever seen Newscientist - 15 hours ago Astronomers have spotted a tiny world 18 billion kilometres away, the most distant dwarf planet we’ve ever seen, and it may help us find the elusive Planet X

Outer solar system experts find 'far out there' dwarf planet Phys.org - 15 hours ago A team of astronomers has discovered the most-distant body ever observed in our Solar System. It is the first known Solar System object that has been detected at a distance that is more than ...

Astronomers spot 'Farout,' the most distant object in our solar system - CNET CNET - 10 hours ago The small, pink world officially named 2018 VG18 is over than three and a half times more distant from us than Pluto.

Astronomers Discover ‘Farout,’ the Most-Distant Solar System Object Geek.com - 11 hours ago A group of astronomers have discovered “Farout,” the most-distant object ever observed in our solar system. On Monday, the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center ...

Small, pink world spotted farther out than anything else in the solar system - CNET CNET - 12 hours ago Astronomers make, like, a totally "Farout" discovery, man.

'farout' dwarf planet is most-distant solar system object ever observed Daily Mail - 14 hours ago Nicknamed 'Farout', the new object was announced by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center and has been given the provisional designation 2018 VG18.