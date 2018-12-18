City living makes urban male frogs far more attractive to females Newscientist - 3 hours ago Urban male túngara frogs have evolved more elaborate mating calls than their rural brothers, which make them much better at attracting a mate

Frog sex in the city: Urban tungara frogs are sexier than forest frogs Phys.org - 3 hours ago By 2050, almost 70 percent of the world's population will live in urban environments, according to the United Nations. But as cities spread, wild animals will also have to adapt. In Nature Ecology ...

City frogs boast sexiest love songs, experts say Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Researchers compared the mating calls of the tiny male tungara frogs living in Panama City and those living in the nearby tropical forests.