Iridescence is responsible for some of the most striking visual displays in the animal kingdom. Now, thanks to a new study of feathers from almost 100 modern bird species, scientists have gained ...Scientists discover how birds and dinosaurs evolved to dazzle with colourful displays, Eurekalert - 3 minutes ago
A team of University of Bristol researchers used scanning electron microscopy to quantify melanosome extracts from the feathers of 97 species of modern birds with iridescent plumage.