Gravitational waves: biggest black hole merger ever detected revealed Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago LIGO data adds four more grav-wave events to the record. Alan Duffy reports.

LIGO found four more pairs of black holes, including the biggest yet Newscientist - 10 hours ago In a reanalysis of all of its data, LIGO spotted gravitational waves from four new pairs of black holes colliding, bringing the total detection count up to 11

Scientists detect biggest known black-hole collision Phys.org - 15 hours ago An international team of scientists have detected ripples in space and time, known as gravitational waves, from the biggest known black-hole collision that formed a new black hole about 80 times ... Scientists Detect Biggest Known Black-Hole Collision, SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago



Nobel laureate physicist heads to Perth Cosmos Magazine - Sun 2 Dec 18 LIGO pioneer to address conference. Brian W. Pulling reports.

Physicists detected gravitational waves from four new black-hole mergers Ars Technica - 10 hours ago This brings the total number of events detected by LIGO and Virgo to 11.

Ancient black hole collision is the most massive researchers have ever observed The Verge - 12 hours ago Researchers just announced the discovery of the most massive, distant black hole collision ever observed. Excitingly, the huge cosmic crash wasn’t alone. The discovery of three ...

Four New Gravitational Wave Events from Black Hole Mergers SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago College Park MD (SPX) Dec 03, 2018 Scientists announced four new observations of gravitational waves - ripples in the fabric of spacetime - from the final moments of black hole mergers. The ...