Gravitational waves: biggest black hole merger ever detected revealed

Gravitational waves: biggest black hole merger ever detected revealedCosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago
LIGO data adds four more grav-wave events to the record. Alan Duffy reports.
LIGO found four more pairs of black holes, including the biggest yetNewscientist - 10 hours ago
In a reanalysis of all of its data, LIGO spotted gravitational waves from four new pairs of black holes colliding, bringing the total detection count up to 11
Scientists detect biggest known black-hole collisionPhys.org - 15 hours ago
An international team of scientists have detected ripples in space and time, known as gravitational waves, from the biggest known black-hole collision that formed a new black hole about 80 times ...Scientists Detect Biggest Known Black-Hole Collision, SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago
Nobel laureate physicist heads to PerthCosmos Magazine - Sun 2 Dec 18
LIGO pioneer to address conference. Brian W. Pulling reports.
Physicists detected gravitational waves from four new black-hole mergersArs Technica - 10 hours ago
This brings the total number of events detected by LIGO and Virgo to 11.
Ancient black hole collision is the most massive researchers have ever observedThe Verge - 12 hours ago
Researchers just announced the discovery of the most massive, distant black hole collision ever observed. Excitingly, the huge cosmic crash wasn’t alone. The discovery of three ...
Four New Gravitational Wave Events from Black Hole MergersSpaceDaily - 10 hours ago
College Park MD (SPX) Dec 03, 2018 Scientists announced four new observations of gravitational waves - ripples in the fabric of spacetime - from the final moments of black hole mergers. The ...
LIGO and Virgo announce four new gravitational-wave detectionsScienceDaily - 14 hours ago
The LIGO and Virgo collaborations have now confidently detected gravitational waves from a total of 10 stellar-mass binary black hole mergers and one merger of neutron stars, which are the dense, ...LIGO and Virgo announce four new gravitational-wave detections, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago