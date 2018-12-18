Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Gravitational waves: biggest black hole merger ever detected revealed

Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago

LIGO data adds four more grav-wave events to the record. Alan Duffy reports.

LIGO found four more pairs of black holes, including the biggest yet

Newscientist - 10 hours ago

In a reanalysis of all of its data, LIGO spotted gravitational waves from four new pairs of black holes colliding, bringing the total detection count up to 11

Scientists detect biggest known black-hole collision

Phys.org - 15 hours ago

An international team of scientists have detected ripples in space and time, known as gravitational waves, from the biggest known black-hole collision that formed a new black hole about 80 times ...

Scientists Detect Biggest Known Black-Hole Collision, SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago

Nobel laureate physicist heads to Perth

Cosmos Magazine - Sun 2 Dec 18

LIGO pioneer to address conference. Brian W. Pulling reports.

Physicists detected gravitational waves from four new black-hole mergers

Ars Technica - 10 hours ago

This brings the total number of events detected by LIGO and Virgo to 11.

Ancient black hole collision is the most massive researchers have ever observed

The Verge - 12 hours ago

Researchers just announced the discovery of the most massive, distant black hole collision ever observed. Excitingly, the huge cosmic crash wasn’t alone. The discovery of three ...

Four New Gravitational Wave Events from Black Hole Mergers

SpaceDaily - 10 hours ago

College Park MD (SPX) Dec 03, 2018 Scientists announced four new observations of gravitational waves - ripples in the fabric of spacetime - from the final moments of black hole mergers. The ...

LIGO and Virgo announce four new gravitational-wave detections

ScienceDaily - 14 hours ago

The LIGO and Virgo collaborations have now confidently detected gravitational waves from a total of 10 stellar-mass binary black hole mergers and one merger of neutron stars, which are the dense, ...

LIGO and Virgo announce four new gravitational-wave detections, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer