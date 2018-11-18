Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Mammal-like milk provisioning and parental care discovered in jumping spider

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Lactation is the production and secretion of milk for the young and is a mammalian attribute. However, there have been several examples of milk provisioning in non-mammals. In a study published ...

Mammal-like milk provisioning and parental care discovered in jumping spider, ScienceDaily - 23 hours ago

A jumping spider mom nurses her brood for weeks on milk

ScienceNews - 23 hours ago

Even after spiderlings start hunting for themselves, they come to mom for milk.

Jumping Spider Suckles Spiderlings Like They’re a Litter of Kittens

Discover Magazine - 24 hours ago

Got milk? Of course you do; few things are as uniquely mammalian as our milky infancies. Sure, we’ve all got backbones (but so do lizards), warm blood (but so do birds), and hair (but so do ...

Some spiders produce milk – and it’s more nutritious than cow’s milk

Newscientist - Thu 29 Nov 18

One species of spider seems to have worked out how to recycle unused eggs into a milk that contains four times the protein of cow’s milk

Found: a lactating spider

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 29 Nov 18

Jumping spiders suckle their young for longer than mice. Tanya Loos reports.

Jumping Spiders Produce Milk to Feed Their Young

The Scientist - Thu 29 Nov 18

Without access to their mothers' milk, Toxeus magnus offspring die within the first 10 days of life.

A species of spider that suckles its young

The Economist - Thu 29 Nov 18

They are looked after so well that they do not want to leave home

The spiders that breastfeed: Species produces mammal-like MILK to nurture its young

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

Researchers in China have discovered a species of spider that produces milk and continues to provide nutrition for its young even after they’re able to find food on their own.

Spider milk is a thing, and it’s 4 times more nutritious than cow’s milk

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

The spiders also nurse their young for a long time -- another unique feature among spiders.

Soy milk, almond milk, oat milk. Spider milk?

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

Wonder how the FDA is going to classify this one.

Study: Spider Milk Exists for Eight-Legged Babies

Geek.com - 20 hours ago

Mammals aren&#8217;t the only type of animals that produce milk. A new study found that spider milk is real and eight-legged babies need it to live. The study, which was published in Science ...

These spiders make protein-packed milk for their young

Popular Science - 21 hours ago

Animals We should all be drinking spidey milk. Spider milk may sound like a fictional substance, but scientists in China have found at least one species of creepy crawlers ...

