Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Ancient Whale Without Teeth or Baleen Explains Evolutionary Mystery

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

One of the great mysteries in marine research is how whales developed baleen, the unique array of plates and bristles that allow them to filter thousands of pounds of krill and plankton every ...

Meet the gummy whale

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Smithsonian find could rewrite the history of baleen evolution. Nick Carne reports.

Prehistoric whales used to simply suck their food out of the ocean

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A 33-million-year-old-fossil suggests some whales evolved baleens for filter feeding only after losing their teeth, so they must have sucked food from the water

Whales lost their teeth before evolving hair-like baleen in their mouths

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Rivaling the evolution of feathers in dinosaurs, one of the most extraordinary transformations in the history of life was the evolution of baleen—rows of flexible hair-like plates that blue ...

Whales lost their teeth before evolving hair-like baleen in their mouths, ScienceDaily - 57 minutes ago

Ancient toothless whale was forerunner of modern cetacean giants

Reuters - 4 hours ago

A prehistoric 15-foot-long (4.5 meters) whale that sucked prey into its mouth represents a key missing puzzle piece concerning the evolution of today's huge filter-feeding whales, scientists ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer