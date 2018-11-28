Instagram is using object recognition tech to describe photos for visually impaired users

Instagram is using object recognition tech to describe photos for visually impaired usersTechCrunch - 15 minutes ago
Instagram is a visual service, it’s a feed of photos and videos and memes that users take in, but the company is rethinking how to optimize a visual service for users with visual impairments ...
Instagram adds new photo descriptions for visually impaired usersEngadget - 46 minutes ago
Instagram announced today a plan to make its platform more accessible for visually impaired users. The company is introducing alternative text for photos that provide a description ...
Instagram improving accessibility for users with visual impairments - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago
New features include "alternative text" to provide descriptions for pics.
Instagram Can Now Describe Photos For Visually Impaired UsersUbergizmo - 4 hours ago
Instagram has announced a couple of new improvements today which will make it easier for people with visual impairments to use its photo-sharing service. It recognizes that these improvements ...
Instagram is now using AI to describe photos for users with visual impairmentsThe Verge - 4 hours ago
Instagram announced today that it’s rolling out new features that’ll make the app easier to use for people with visual impairments. The changes will allow screen readers to ...