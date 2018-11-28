The Boring Company cancels plans to open one of its Los Angeles test tunnels

The Boring Company cancels plans to open one of its Los Angeles test tunnelsThe Washington Post - 3 hours ago
Founder Elon Musk had said on Twitter that the high-speed tunnel would open on Dec. 10.
Elon Musk's Boring Co., which envisions underground fast mass transit, is dropping one of its L.A. projects.        
Elon Musk's Boring Company is ditching plans to build a 2.5-mile test tunnel underneath Los Angeles' 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard. The controversial project had been ...
The Boring Company’s big dig plans hit a snag this week, as the Elon Musk-led project announced that it would abandon plans to dig a massive tunnel beneath Los Angeles’ 405 freeway and Sepulveda ...