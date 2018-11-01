Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Researchers discover honeybee gynandromorph with two fathers and no mother

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

A team of researchers at the University of Sydney has discovered a honeybee gynandromorph with two fathers and no mother—the first ever of its kind observed in nature. In their paper published ...

Bees take unconventional parentage to the extreme

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Flexibility in reproduction may be a key to colony survival. Nick Carne reports.

Some honeybees have four parents or no mother – and we don’t know why

Newscientist - 15 hours ago

The first genetic study of part-male, part-female honeybees shows these bees can have multiple fathers, but it's unclear how this happens

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer