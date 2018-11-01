Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancient DNA shows the Sámi and Finns share identical Siberian genes

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

The first study on the DNA of the ancient inhabitants of Finland has been published, with results indicating that an abundance of genes reached Finland all the way from Siberia.

Ancient DNA from mainland Finland reveals that ancestors of Saami people came from SIBERIA

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

The Saami are the indigenous people of Scandinavia and live in the Arctic parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, in an area recognised as Sapmi.

First ancient DNA from mainland Finland reveals origins of Siberian ancestry in region

Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

Researchers from the Max-Planck-Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Helsinki have analyzed the first ancient DNA from mainland Finland. As described in Nature Communications, ...

