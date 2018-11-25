Ohio is the first state to accept bitcoin for paying business taxes

Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ohio becomes the first state to accept bitcoin for tax payments

TechCrunch - 6 hours ago

Starting Monday, businesses in Ohio will be able to pay their taxes in bitcoin &#8212; making the state that&#8217;s high in the middle and round on both ends the first in the nation to accept ...

