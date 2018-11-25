Ohio is the first state to accept bitcoin for paying business taxes Engadget - 2 hours ago There's a lot of legal uncertainty in the US surrounding cryptocurrency, but Ohio is pressing forward. As of this week, it'll be the first state to accept bitcoin for paying ...

Ohio will let businesses pay their taxes with Bitcoin The Verge - 5 hours ago Starting this week, Ohio businesses will have a new way to pay their taxes: Bitcoin. The Wall Street Journal reports (via TechCrunch) that the state of Ohio has opened a cryptocurrency ...