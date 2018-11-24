Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Luxury Resort In Bali Bans Smartphones From The Pool

Ubergizmo - 50 minutes ago

Many of us go on vacations to unwind and relax but it&#8217;s often difficult to disconnect from smartphones and electronic devices even when we&#8217;re on vacation. A luxury resort in Bali, ...

Unsocial media: Bali resort forces guests to relax by banning electronic devices at pool

Techspot - 3 hours ago

While vacations are supposed to give us a break from work, Facebook, emails, etc. many struggle to put down the phone or laptop while they’re away. According to a OnePoll survey, 20 percent ...

Luxury resort bans gadgets at swimming pool to create guest 'haven'

Engadget - 20 hours ago

Look, as great as it is to have all these fancy laptops and smartphones around us, sometimes we can become too attached to them. And when you&#039;re on vacation, you just have to find ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer