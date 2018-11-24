Luxury Resort In Bali Bans Smartphones From The Pool Ubergizmo - 50 minutes ago Many of us go on vacations to unwind and relax but it’s often difficult to disconnect from smartphones and electronic devices even when we’re on vacation. A luxury resort in Bali, ...

Unsocial media: Bali resort forces guests to relax by banning electronic devices at pool Techspot - 3 hours ago While vacations are supposed to give us a break from work, Facebook, emails, etc. many struggle to put down the phone or laptop while they’re away. According to a OnePoll survey, 20 percent ...