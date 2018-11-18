Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

A giant Polish lizard

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

Fossil bones paint a picture of reptiles that looked like mammals.

Ancient hippo-like reptile was a giant to rival the dinosaurs

Newscientist - Thu 22 Nov 18

We thought only dinosaurs grew into giants during the Triassic, but we've discovered fossils of a mammal-like reptile that was 5 metres long and 3 metres tall

Scientists find remains of huge ancient herbivore

Phys.org - Thu 22 Nov 18

A giant, plant-eating creature with a beak-like mouth and reptilian features may have roamed the Earth during the late Triassic period more than 200 million years ago, scientists said Thursday.

Giant mammal cousin rivaled early dinosaurs

Science Now - Thu 22 Nov 18

Giant, mammal-like herbivore roamed alongside Triassic dinosaurs, new fossil reveals

ZME Science - Fri 23 Nov 18

This could change a paleontology book or two.

200m year old giant bones belonging to a ten-ton reptile the size of an ELEPHANT are found in Poland

Daily Mail - Fri 23 Nov 18

During the Triassic period (252-201 million years ago) mammal-like reptiles called therapsids co-existed with ancestors to dinosaurs, crocodiles, mammals, pterosaurs, turtles, frogs, and lizards. ...

Surprising elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs

Reuters - Thu 22 Nov 18

A stoutly built mammal cousin the size of an elephant that munched on plants with its horny beak roamed the European landscape alongside dinosaurs during the Triassic Period about 205 million ...

Gigantic mammal 'cousin' discovered

ScienceDaily - 24 hours ago

During the Triassic period (252-201 million years ago) mammal-like reptiles called therapsids co-existed with ancestors to dinosaurs, crocodiles, mammals, pterosaurs, turtles, frogs, and lizards. ...

Gigantic mammal 'cousin' discovered, Eurekalert - Thu 22 Nov 18

Elephant-sized triassic creature sheds new light on old theories

Eurekalert - Thu 22 Nov 18

The recent discovery of the gargantuan four-legged creature Lisowicia bojani, from the Late Triassic period of Poland, has overturned established beliefs that the only giant herbivores to roam ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer