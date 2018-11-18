A giant Polish lizard

A giant Polish lizardCosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago
Fossil bones paint a picture of reptiles that looked like mammals.
We thought only dinosaurs grew into giants during the Triassic, but we've discovered fossils of a mammal-like reptile that was 5 metres long and 3 metres tall
A giant, plant-eating creature with a beak-like mouth and reptilian features may have roamed the Earth during the late Triassic period more than 200 million years ago, scientists said Thursday.
This could change a paleontology book or two.
During the Triassic period (252-201 million years ago) mammal-like reptiles called therapsids co-existed with ancestors to dinosaurs, crocodiles, mammals, pterosaurs, turtles, frogs, and lizards. ...
A stoutly built mammal cousin the size of an elephant that munched on plants with its horny beak roamed the European landscape alongside dinosaurs during the Triassic Period about 205 million ...
