Researchers successfully fly ion-drive model aircraft

Engineers fly first-ever plane with no moving parts TechXplore - 1 hours ago Since the first airplane took flight over 100 years ago, virtually every aircraft in the sky has flown with the help of moving parts such as propellers, turbine blades, and fans, which are powered ...

