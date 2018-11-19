These Termite Mounds Are 4,000 Years Old — And Still In Use Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago Two hundred million mounds of dirt dot an area about the size of Great Britain in a tropical forest in northeastern Brazil. The cone-shaped dirt piles are roughly twice as tall as the average ...

Termites in Brazil have covered an area the size of Britain in mounds Newscientist - 7 hours ago A vast network of termite tunnels and 2.5-metre-tall mounds that covers 230,000 square kilometres may be the biggest engineered structure built by an insect

4000-year-old termite mounds visible from space Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago Researchers find “the world's most extensive bioengineering effort by a single insect species”. Samantha Page reports.

4,000-year-old termite mounds found in Brazil are visible from space Phys.org - 8 hours ago Researchers reporting in Current Biology on November 19 have found that a vast array of regularly spaced, still-inhabited termite mounds in northeastern Brazil—covering an area the size of ...

Sprawling termite complex from Brazil is visible from space — and 4,000 years old ZME Science - 3 hours ago Technically, it's piles of construction waste, in the termites' eyes.