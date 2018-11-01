Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scientists explain how wombats drop cubed poop

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Wombats, the chubby and beloved, short-legged marsupials native to Australia, are central to a biological mystery in the animal kingdom: How do they produce cube-shaped poop? Patricia Yang, ...

Scientists explain how wombats drop cubed poop, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

The industrial potential of wombat poo

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

An Australian marsupial drops cube-shaped excreta, and that could be useful. Nick Carne reports.

Wombats are the only animals whose poop is a cube. Here’s how they do it.

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

The elasticity of wombats’ intestines helps the creatures shape their distinctive poops.

Swarmlike collective behavior in bicycling

Eurekalert - 1 hours ago

Nature is full of examples of large-scale collective behavior; humans also exhibit this behavior, most notably in pelotons, the mass of riders in bicycle races. Using aerial video footage of ...

Researchers propose solutions for urine sample splash dilemma

Eurekalert - 1 hours ago

Urinating into a cup may sometimes be a medical necessity, but it's often uncomfortable, embarrassing and messy -- especially for women. But what if there were a way to comfortably provide a ...

Helping Marvel superheroes to breathe

Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Marvel comics superheroes Ant-Man and the Wasp possess the ability to temporarily shrink down to the size of insects, while retaining the mass and strength of their normal human bodies. But ...

Explaining a fastball's unexpected twist

Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

An unexpected twist from fastball can make the difference in winning or losing the World Series. However, 'some explanations regarding the different pitches are flat-out wrong,' said Barton ...

