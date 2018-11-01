Scientists explain how wombats drop cubed poop Phys.org - 1 hours ago Wombats, the chubby and beloved, short-legged marsupials native to Australia, are central to a biological mystery in the animal kingdom: How do they produce cube-shaped poop? Patricia Yang, ... Scientists explain how wombats drop cubed poop, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago



The industrial potential of wombat poo Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago An Australian marsupial drops cube-shaped excreta, and that could be useful. Nick Carne reports.

Wombats are the only animals whose poop is a cube. Here’s how they do it. ScienceNews - 3 hours ago The elasticity of wombats’ intestines helps the creatures shape their distinctive poops.

Swarmlike collective behavior in bicycling Eurekalert - 1 hours ago Nature is full of examples of large-scale collective behavior; humans also exhibit this behavior, most notably in pelotons, the mass of riders in bicycle races. Using aerial video footage of ...

Researchers propose solutions for urine sample splash dilemma Eurekalert - 1 hours ago Urinating into a cup may sometimes be a medical necessity, but it's often uncomfortable, embarrassing and messy -- especially for women. But what if there were a way to comfortably provide a ...

Helping Marvel superheroes to breathe Eurekalert - 2 hours ago Marvel comics superheroes Ant-Man and the Wasp possess the ability to temporarily shrink down to the size of insects, while retaining the mass and strength of their normal human bodies. But ...