Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

The galaxy clusters that evoke Gene Roddenberry

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

New image bears resemblance to classic TV sci-fi.

Abell 1033: To boldly go into colliding galaxy clusters

Phys.org - Fri 16 Nov 18

Hidden in a distant galaxy cluster collision are wisps of gas resembling the starship Enterprise—an iconic spaceship from the "Star Trek" franchise.

Beam Us Up! Colliding Galaxy Clusters Look Like Starship Enterprise (Photo)

SPACE.com - 4 hours ago

Is that the USS Enterprise blurring as it makes the jump to warp speed? Well, no. But a new photo of the galaxy cluster Abell 1033 certainly does call the famous "Star Trek" starship to mind.

Galaxy cluster shaped like Star Trek's USS Enterprise found

Daily Mail - Fri 16 Nov 18

Officially known as Abell 1033, NASA says it bears an 'uncanny resemblance' to the Star Trek ship. Using X-ray and radio data, scientists found Abell 1033 is actually two clusters colliding.

NASA sees Star Trek's USS Enterprise in gaseous space collision - CNET

CNET - Fri 16 Nov 18

NASA's Chandra telescope boldly spotted a sci-fi icon in the merger of two galaxy clusters.

To boldly go into colliding galaxy clusters

SpaceDaily - Sat 17 Nov 18

Boston MA (SPX) Nov 16, 2018 Hidden in a distant galaxy cluster collision are wisps of gas resembling the starship Enterprise - an iconic spaceship from the "Star Trek" franchise. Galaxy ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer