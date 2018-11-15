Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Evidence of aliens? What to make of research and reporting on 'Oumuamua, our visitor from space

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

As an astrophysicist, probably the most common question I get asked is: "Are we alone in the universe and do aliens exist?"

‘Oumuamua: new findings rejig size

Cosmos Magazine - Wed 14 Nov 18

Infrared results set upper limit on the solar system’s surprise visitor. Andrew Masterson reports.

NASA Learns More About Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua

Phys.org - Wed 14 Nov 18

In November 2017, scientists pointed NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope toward the object known as 'Oumuamua—the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system. The infrared Spitzer ...

NASA Learns More About Interstellar Visitor ‘Oumuamua, Astrobiology Magazine - 20 hours ago
NASA learns more about interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua, ScienceDaily - Thu 15 Nov 18
NASA learns more about interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua, SpaceDaily - Thu 15 Nov 18

Mysterious interstellar object conundrum intensifies as NASA reveals it didn't originally see it

FOXNews - 52 minutes ago

The mystery of Oumuamua, the first interstellar object ever spotted in our solar system, has taken a new, unexpected twist and it's from someone you might not expect – NASA.

Controversial interstellar comet 'Oumuamua is far smaller than thought, NASA study reveals

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

A new NASA study says cigar shaped 'Oumuamua is probably less than half a mile (2,600 feet, or 800 meters) in its longest dimension.

‘Oumuamua, our first interstellar visitor, is actually smaller than we thought

ZME Science - Thu 15 Nov 18

The small asteroid also seems to be emanating streams of gas that may explain why it was moving faster than it was supposed to.

Interstellar Interloper ‘Oumuamua Probably Smaller Than Expected

Geek.com - Thu 15 Nov 18

When an interstellar object entered our Solar System in 2017, scientists scrambled to point their telescopes and discover the cigar-shaped rock&#8217;s origin. A year later, astronomers are ...

Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua Is Probably a Small, Surprisingly Shiny Comet

SPACE.com - Thu 15 Nov 18

The history-making interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua is a relatively small and reflective object, a new study suggests.

NASA reveals new findings about 'Oumuamua, the 'alien probe' asteroid - CNET

CNET - Wed 14 Nov 18

The Spitzer telescope looked for 'Oumuamua and couldn't find it -- but that doesn't mean it was sent by an alien civilization.

‘Oumuamua was fairly small, further suggesting a natural origin

Ars Technica - Wed 14 Nov 18

No, it's not aliens. It's probably not ever going to be aliens.

Portrait of interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua gets clearer in new NASA study

UPI - Thu 15 Nov 18

Scientists have placed a new upper limit on the size of the interstellar object known as 'Oumuamua.

When not seeing is believing

Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

A year ago, astronomers identified the first interstellar visitor to our solar system. 'Oumuamua was studied by nearly every telescope available, including the ultra-sensitive Spitzer infrared ...

