There's a Frozen Super-Earth Orbiting Barnard's Star, The Second Closest Star System Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago Just six light-years from Earth, the second closest star system to our sun hosts a frozen super-Earth, according to new findings by an international team of researchers. Barnard’s Star is ...

Icy 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet Spotted Around Nearby Barnard's Star SPACE.com - 2 hours ago Astronomers have found compelling evidence of a frigid alien world about 3.2 times more massive than Earth circling Barnard's Star, a dim red dwarf that lies just 6 light-years from the sun.

Barnard's Star b: What We Know About Nearby 'Super-Earth' Planet Candidate SPACE.com - 2 hours ago There appears to be a cold "super-Earth" planet circling Barnard's Star, which lies just 6 light-years from the sun. Here's what you should know about the newfound planet candidate.

Cold Super-Earth found orbiting closest single star to Sun ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago The nearest single star to the Sun hosts an exoplanet at least 3.2 times as massive as Earth -- a so-called super-Earth. One of the largest observing campaigns to date using data from a world-wide ...