Climate change: Heatwaves 'halve' male insect fertility

BBC News - 6 hours ago

A study of beetles could explain global decline in insects - and how heat can damage male fertility.

Heatwaves damage insect sperm, threatening biodiversity

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

More hot spells could lead to catastrophic collapse of beetle species, researchers find. Stephen Fleischfresser reports.

Climate change damaging male fertility

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Climate change could pose a threat to male fertility—according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

Climate change damaging male fertility, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago
Climate change damaging male fertility, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago

Climate change could damage men's ability to procreate, study says

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

A new study highlights the risks that heatwaves can alter species' population numbers over time, resulting in drastically lower sperm counts for insects and could impact other groups for years ...

Climate change might damage male fertility

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

This does not bode well.

Global warming is cooking sperm and could threaten male fertility

UPI - 3 hours ago

Heatwaves are frying the sperm inside insects, according to a new study.

Global Warming May Be Damaging Sperm

Science 2.0 - 11 hours ago

A new study in Nature Communications suggests that climate change could pose a threat to male fertility by increasing the number and severity of heat waves which damage sperm.The authors contend ...

