An extinct monkey evolved to live like a sloth in the Caribbean

Primates of the Caribbean: Ancient DNA reveals history of mystery monkey Phys.org - 3 hours ago Analysis of ancient DNA of a mysterious extinct monkey named Xenothrix—which displays bizarre body characteristics very different to any living monkey—has revealed that it was in fact most ...