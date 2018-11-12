Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
The whole tooth: New method to find biological sex from a single tooth

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

A team led by UC Davis researchers have come up with a new way to estimate the biological sex of human skeletal remains based on protein traces from teeth.

Archaeologists can determine a person's sex by analyzing a single tooth

UPI - 2 hours ago

Archaeologists can now estimate the biological sex of ancient human remains by analyzing proteins traces on a single fossil tooth.

