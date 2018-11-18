Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

The tale of a spider and a pitcher plant: Study explains how two predators can benefit from collaboration

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Two recent studies by ecologists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have shed light on the relationship between the slender pitcher plant and its 'tenant', the crab spider Thomisus ...

How a spider and a pitcher plant can benefit from collaboration

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Ecologists have shed light on the relationship between the slender pitcher plant and its 'tenant', the crab spider Thomisus nepenthiphilus, providing insights to the little known foraging behaviors ...

NUS study explains how a spider and a pitcher plant can benefit from collaboration

Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Two recent studies by ecologists from the National University of Singapore have shed light on the relationship between the slender pitcher plant and its 'tenant', the crab spider Thomisus nepenthiphilus, ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer