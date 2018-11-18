The tale of a spider and a pitcher plant: Study explains how two predators can benefit from collaboration Phys.org - 3 hours ago Two recent studies by ecologists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have shed light on the relationship between the slender pitcher plant and its 'tenant', the crab spider Thomisus ...

How a spider and a pitcher plant can benefit from collaboration ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago Ecologists have shed light on the relationship between the slender pitcher plant and its 'tenant', the crab spider Thomisus nepenthiphilus, providing insights to the little known foraging behaviors ...