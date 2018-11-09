Study shows pesticide exposure can dramatically impact bees' social behaviors Phys.org - Thu 8 Nov 18 For bees, being social is everything.

Pesticide Exposure Alters Bumblebees' Behavior in Their Nests The Scientist - Thu 8 Nov 18 A high-tech approach to monitoring bee activity inside the nest reveals how the neonicotinoid imidacloprid impairs colony growth.

Pesticide affects social behavior of bees Science Now - Thu 8 Nov 18

Neonicotinoids make bees antisocial and lazy Cosmos Magazine - Thu 8 Nov 18 Robot-assisted research sheds further light on how pesticides impact pollinators. Samantha Page reports.

Neonicotinoid impairs bees’ social behavior CandEN - 16 hours ago Researchers peer into the nest, observing that bumblebees exposed to the pesticide neglect their young

Spying on bees reveals pesticides impair social behavior Daily Mail - Fri 9 Nov 18 A new study has shown that the behaviour of bees is greatly affected by pesticides making them incapable of foraging outside the nest. The study was published in American Science journal.

Pesticides Dramatically Affect How Bees Function Laboratory Equipment - Fri 9 Nov 18 NewsNeonicotinoid pesticides—the most used pesticides across the globe—were found to have profound effects on the social behavior of bees.Staff Author: Amanda HollenbeckTopics: Ethology

Exposure to pesticides makes bees less social, reduces colony size UPI - Fri 9 Nov 18 Exposure to pesticides can reduce the size of bee colonies and cause the insect to become less social.

Bees Are Dying Off. Tiny QR Code Backpacks May Help Save Them Wired Science - Thu 8 Nov 18 A novel system monitors the dynamics of colonies exposed to imidacloprid, a neurotoxin that belongs to the infamous neonicotinoid group of pesticides.