Study shows pesticide exposure can dramatically impact bees' social behaviors

For bees, being social is everything.
A high-tech approach to monitoring bee activity inside the nest reveals how the neonicotinoid imidacloprid impairs colony growth.
Robot-assisted research sheds further light on how pesticides impact pollinators. Samantha Page reports.
Researchers peer into the nest, observing that bumblebees exposed to the pesticide neglect their young
A new study has shown that the behaviour of bees is greatly affected by pesticides making them incapable of foraging outside the nest. The study was published in American Science journal.
NewsNeonicotinoid pesticides—the most used pesticides across the globe—were found to have profound effects on the social behavior of bees.Staff Author: Amanda HollenbeckTopics: Ethology
Exposure to pesticides can reduce the size of bee colonies and cause the insect to become less social.
A novel system monitors the dynamics of colonies exposed to imidacloprid, a neurotoxin that belongs to the infamous neonicotinoid group of pesticides.
Using an innovative robotic platform to observe bees' behavior, researchers showed that, following exposure to neonicotinoid pesticides -- the most commonly-used class of pesticides in agriculture ...Bees on the brink, Eurekalert - Thu 8 Nov 18