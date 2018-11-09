Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Study shows pesticide exposure can dramatically impact bees' social behaviors

Phys.org - Thu 8 Nov 18

For bees, being social is everything.

Pesticide Exposure Alters Bumblebees' Behavior in Their Nests

The Scientist - Thu 8 Nov 18

A high-tech approach to monitoring bee activity inside the nest reveals how the neonicotinoid imidacloprid impairs colony growth.

Pesticide affects social behavior of bees

Science Now - Thu 8 Nov 18

Neonicotinoids make bees antisocial and lazy

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 8 Nov 18

Robot-assisted research sheds further light on how pesticides impact pollinators. Samantha Page reports.

Neonicotinoid impairs bees’ social behavior

CandEN - 16 hours ago

Researchers peer into the nest, observing that bumblebees exposed to the pesticide neglect their young

Spying on bees reveals pesticides impair social behavior

Daily Mail - Fri 9 Nov 18

A new study has shown that the behaviour of bees is greatly affected by pesticides making them incapable of foraging outside the nest. The study was published in American Science journal.

Pesticides Dramatically Affect How Bees Function

Laboratory Equipment - Fri 9 Nov 18

NewsNeonicotinoid pesticides—the most used pesticides across the globe—were found to have profound effects on the social behavior of bees.Staff Author:&nbsp;Amanda HollenbeckTopics:&nbsp;Ethology

Exposure to pesticides makes bees less social, reduces colony size

UPI - Fri 9 Nov 18

Exposure to pesticides can reduce the size of bee colonies and cause the insect to become less social.

Bees Are Dying Off. Tiny QR Code Backpacks May Help Save Them

Wired Science - Thu 8 Nov 18

A novel system monitors the dynamics of colonies exposed to imidacloprid, a neurotoxin that belongs to the infamous neonicotinoid group of pesticides.

Bees on the brink

ScienceDaily - Thu 8 Nov 18

Using an innovative robotic platform to observe bees' behavior, researchers showed that, following exposure to neonicotinoid pesticides -- the most commonly-used class of pesticides in agriculture ...

Bees on the brink, Eurekalert - Thu 8 Nov 18
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer