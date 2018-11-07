Oldest Figurative Cave Art in Borneo Challenge Eurocentric Views of Art Origins

Oldest Figurative Cave Art in Borneo Challenge Eurocentric Views of Art OriginsDiscover Magazine - 1 hours ago
The oldest known figurative cave art painting in the world may be a 40,000-year-old rendering of a species of wild cattle found in a Borneo cave by a group of Griffith University researchers. It ...
Is this is the oldest figurative painting in the world?Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago
Cave art in Borneo reveals animal depictions that predate Europe’s earliest artistic finds. Andrew Masterson reports.
World’s first figurative art is of an unknown animal in BorneoNewscientist - 8 hours ago
A red animal painted on a cave wall in Borneo more than 40,000 years ago is the oldest drawing of a real-life object ever discovered
Like Europe, Borneo hosted Stone Age cave artistsScienceNews - 8 hours ago
Rock art may have spread from Borneo across Southeast Asia starting 40,000 years ago or more.
'Oldest animal painting' discovered in BorneoBBC News - 8 hours ago
The earliest known painting of an animal has been identified in a cave on the island of Borneo.
Oldest known animal drawing found in remote Indonesian cavePhys.org - 8 hours ago
Scientists have found the oldest known example of an animal drawing: a red silhouette of a bull-like beast on the wall of a remote Indonesian cave.
Earliest cave paintings of animal discovered in IndonesiaUSA today - 4 hours ago
The world’s earliest-known cave painting of an animal, discovered on Borneo in Indonesia, dates back to at least 40,000 years ago, a new study says.        
World's Oldest Animal Drawing, Discovered in Borneo Cave, Is a Weird Cow BeastLivescience - 6 hours ago
A 40,000-year-old painting of a mysterious, wild cow-like beast discovered in a Borneo cave is the oldest human-made drawing of an animal on record, a new study finds.
Cave art created in Borneo 40,000 years ago is the world’s oldest figurative art, scientists revealDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
Painted at least 40,000 years ago in Borneo’s East Kalimantan province, this red-orange cave painting of a horned beast – possibly a bull or cow – is the earliest piece of figurative ...