Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

US ready to hit Russia with cyberattack if it directly interferes with midterm elections

Techspot - 3 hours ago

According to a report from the Center for Public Integrity and the Daily Beast, which cites current and former senior officials familiar with the plan, the DoD and US intelligence agencies are ...

Pentagon preps cyberattack in case Russia interferes with elections

Engadget - 7 hours ago

There may not be any immediate evidence of Russia directly meddling with the US midterm elections, but the Department of Defense is apparently ready to strike back if it happens. Anonymous ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer