Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Nearly eight months after one of its autonomous test vehicles hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian, Uber wants to resume testing on public roads.

Uber wants its self-driving cars on the road again - Roadshow

CNET - 8 hours ago

It recently applied to resume testing and released a big report on how the company approaches safety.

Uber seeks permission to resume self-driving car testing on public roads

The Verge - 9 hours ago

Uber is seeking permission from the state of Pennsylvania to resume testing its self-driving cars on public roads more than seven months after a fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona. The ...

Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public...

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

The firm says it will put two human backup drivers in each vehicle and take a raft of other precautions to 'regain trust' after the death of Elaine Herzberg, 49.

Uber seeks OK to resume self-driving tests in Pennsylvania

Reuters Technology - 12 hours ago

Uber Technologies Inc said Friday it has asked Pennsylvania for permission to resume self-driving car testing on public roads and has improved the autonomous vehicle software, more than seven ...

