Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads

Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roadsPhys.org - 11 hours ago
Nearly eight months after one of its autonomous test vehicles hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian, Uber wants to resume testing on public roads.
Uber wants its self-driving cars on the road again - RoadshowCNET - 8 hours ago
It recently applied to resume testing and released a big report on how the company approaches safety.
Uber seeks permission to resume self-driving car testing on public roadsThe Verge - 9 hours ago
Uber is seeking permission from the state of Pennsylvania to resume testing its self-driving cars on public roads more than seven months after a fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona. The ...
Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public...Daily Mail - 9 hours ago
The firm says it will put two human backup drivers in each vehicle and take a raft of other precautions to 'regain trust' after the death of Elaine Herzberg, 49.
Uber seeks OK to resume self-driving tests in PennsylvaniaReuters Technology - 12 hours ago
Uber Technologies Inc said Friday it has asked Pennsylvania for permission to resume self-driving car testing on public roads and has improved the autonomous vehicle software, more than seven ...