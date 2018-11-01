Amazon is planning to launch a second '4-star' store in Colorado Techspot - 6 hours ago Many tech enthusiasts have long felt that the death of brick-and-mortar retail stores is just around the corner. However, as digital shopping giants like Amazon begin to expand into the real ...

Why Amazon’s future depends on moving from the internet to the physical world The Verge - 6 hours ago The future of Amazon is starting to look a lot more complicated than just selling products on the internet. One of the company’s cashier-less Go convenience stores opened in San ...

Amazon to open up second 4-star store in Colorado The Verge - 21 hours ago Amazon’s 4-star store wasn’t just a one-off shtick. The e-commerce giant is going to continue opening up brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to its most popular online products ...

Amazon opens its second '4-star' store in Colorado Engadget - 22 hours ago Amazon isn't wasting too much time in expanding its 4-star brick-and-mortar concept, as it opened a second location in Lone Tree, near Denver, Colorado on Thursday. It follows ...

Amazon to open second 4-star store, bringing it to Denver area - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 1 Nov 18 The store, which opens Thursday, includes stuff that's 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon's website.