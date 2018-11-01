Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Amazon is planning to launch a second '4-star' store in Colorado

Techspot - 6 hours ago

Many tech enthusiasts have long felt that the death of brick-and-mortar retail stores is just around the corner. However, as digital shopping giants like Amazon begin to expand into the real ...

Why Amazon’s future depends on moving from the internet to the physical world

The Verge - 6 hours ago

The future of Amazon is starting to look a lot more complicated than just selling products on the internet. One of the company’s cashier-less Go convenience stores opened in San ...

Amazon to open up second 4-star store in Colorado

The Verge - 21 hours ago

Amazon’s 4-star store wasn’t just a one-off shtick. The e-commerce giant is going to continue opening up brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to its most popular online products ...

Amazon opens its second '4-star' store in Colorado

Engadget - 22 hours ago

Amazon isn&#039;t wasting too much time in expanding its 4-star brick-and-mortar concept, as it opened a second location in Lone Tree, near Denver, Colorado on Thursday. It follows ...

Amazon to open second 4-star store, bringing it to Denver area - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 1 Nov 18

The store, which opens Thursday, includes stuff that's 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon's website.

Amazon opens second 4-star store in Colorado

Fastcompany Tech - 8 hours ago

All items sold in the store have a customer rating of 4 star or above on Amazon&#x2019;s website. On Thursday, Amazon&#x2019;s second 4-star store opened in Lone Tree, Colorado, just a few miles ...

