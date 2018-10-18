The Milky Way feasted on a smaller galaxy 10 billion years ago ScienceNews - 2 hours ago The Milky Way swallowed another galaxy billions of years ago, and the leftover stars are still roaming the sky.

How A Catastrophic Cosmic Collision Changed the Milky Way Forever Discover Magazine - 23 hours ago Our galaxy, perhaps like many in the universe, is a bit of a Frankenstein's monster. A new study makes a compelling case that a central structure in the Milky Way is actually composed mostly ... How A catastrophic cosmic collision changed the Milky Way forever, Astronomy.com - Wed 31 Oct 18



Astronomers Spot Evidence of Ancient Milky Way Merger Geek.com - 2 hours ago The Milky Way is a cannibal, and scientists have identified the remains of one of its biggest meals. Studying data from the Gaia space observatory, researchers discovered traces of a satellite ...

The Milky Way has a gigantic skeleton in its closet FOXNews - 6 hours ago Scientists have identified the corpse of a galaxy that fell into the Milky Way about 10 billion years ago in what was likely the last major overhaul to our home galaxy during its development. The Milky Way Has a Gigantic Skeleton in Its Closet, SPACE.com - Wed 31 Oct 18



The 'mega-merger' that helped shape the young Milky Way: Astronomers simulate ancient collision Daily Mail - 23 hours ago Researchers led by the University of Groningen traced some of the Milky Way's stars to a galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus, revealing how a mega-merger between the two altered its shape.