The Milky Way feasted on a smaller galaxy 10 billion years ago

The Milky Way feasted on a smaller galaxy 10 billion years agoScienceNews - 2 hours ago
The Milky Way swallowed another galaxy billions of years ago, and the leftover stars are still roaming the sky.
How A Catastrophic Cosmic Collision Changed the Milky Way ForeverDiscover Magazine - 23 hours ago
Our galaxy, perhaps like many in the universe, is a bit of a Frankenstein's monster. A new study makes a compelling case that a central structure in the Milky Way is actually composed mostly ...How A catastrophic cosmic collision changed the Milky Way forever, Astronomy.com - Wed 31 Oct 18
Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky WayPhys.org - Wed 31 Oct 18
Some 10 billion years ago, the Milky Way merged with a large galaxy. The stars from this partner, named Gaia-Enceladus, make up most of the Milky Way's halo and also shaped its thick disk, giving ...Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, Astrobiology Magazine - 7 hours ago
Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, SpaceDaily - 11 hours ago
Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, ScienceDaily - Wed 31 Oct 18
Astronomers Spot Evidence of Ancient Milky Way MergerGeek.com - 2 hours ago
The Milky Way is a cannibal, and scientists have identified the remains of one of its biggest meals. Studying data from the Gaia space observatory, researchers discovered traces of a satellite ...
The Milky Way has a gigantic skeleton in its closetFOXNews - 6 hours ago
Scientists have identified the corpse of a galaxy that fell into the Milky Way about 10 billion years ago in what was likely the last major overhaul to our home galaxy during its development.The Milky Way Has a Gigantic Skeleton in Its Closet, SPACE.com - Wed 31 Oct 18
The 'mega-merger' that helped shape the young Milky Way: Astronomers simulate ancient collisionDaily Mail - 23 hours ago
Researchers led by the University of Groningen traced some of the Milky Way's stars to a galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus, revealing how a mega-merger between the two altered its shape.
Giant That Shaped Early Days of the Milky Way DiscoveredLaboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago
NewsResearchers have now described the mega-merger between the Milky Way and a large galaxy billions of years ago—Gaia-Enceladus.Contributed Author: University of GroningenTopics: Space
Galactic ghosts: Gaia uncovers major event in the formation of the Milky WayESA - Wed 31 Oct 18
ESA’s Gaia mission has made a major breakthrough in unravelling the formation history of the Milky Way. Galactic ghosts: Gaia uncovers major event in the formation of the Milky Way, SpaceDaily - 11 hours ago