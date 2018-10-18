Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
The Milky Way feasted on a smaller galaxy 10 billion years ago

ScienceNews - 2 hours ago

The Milky Way swallowed another galaxy billions of years ago, and the leftover stars are still roaming the sky.

How A Catastrophic Cosmic Collision Changed the Milky Way Forever

Discover Magazine - 23 hours ago

Our galaxy, perhaps like many in the universe, is a bit of a Frankenstein's monster. A new study makes a compelling case that a central structure in the Milky Way is actually composed mostly ...

How A catastrophic cosmic collision changed the Milky Way forever, Astronomy.com - Wed 31 Oct 18

Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way

Phys.org - Wed 31 Oct 18

Some 10 billion years ago, the Milky Way merged with a large galaxy. The stars from this partner, named Gaia-Enceladus, make up most of the Milky Way's halo and also shaped its thick disk, giving ...

Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, Astrobiology Magazine - 7 hours ago
Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, SpaceDaily - 11 hours ago
Astronomers discover the giant that shaped the early days of our Milky Way, ScienceDaily - Wed 31 Oct 18

Astronomers Spot Evidence of Ancient Milky Way Merger

Geek.com - 2 hours ago

The Milky Way is a cannibal, and scientists have identified the remains of one of its biggest meals. Studying data from the Gaia space observatory, researchers discovered traces of a satellite ...

The Milky Way has a gigantic skeleton in its closet

FOXNews - 6 hours ago

Scientists have identified the corpse of a galaxy that fell into the Milky Way about 10 billion years ago in what was likely the last major overhaul to our home galaxy during its development.

The Milky Way Has a Gigantic Skeleton in Its Closet, SPACE.com - Wed 31 Oct 18

The 'mega-merger' that helped shape the young Milky Way: Astronomers simulate ancient collision

Daily Mail - 23 hours ago

Researchers led by the University of Groningen traced some of the Milky Way's stars to a galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus, revealing how a mega-merger between the two altered its shape.

Giant That Shaped Early Days of the Milky Way Discovered

Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago

NewsResearchers have now described the mega-merger between the Milky Way and a large galaxy billions of years ago—Gaia-Enceladus.Contributed Author:&nbsp;University of GroningenTopics:&nbsp;Space

Galactic ghosts: Gaia uncovers major event in the formation of the Milky Way

ESA - Wed 31 Oct 18

ESA’s Gaia mission has made a major breakthrough in unravelling the formation history of the Milky Way.&nbsp;

Galactic ghosts: Gaia uncovers major event in the formation of the Milky Way, SpaceDaily - 11 hours ago
