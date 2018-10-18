Eggs evolved color and speckles only once — during the age of dinosaurs

Eggs evolved color and speckles only once — during the age of dinosaursScienceNews - Wed 31 Oct 18
Birds’ colorful eggs were inherited from their nonavian dinosaur ancestors.
Coloured eggs are a gift from the dinosaursCosmos Magazine - Wed 31 Oct 18
Research suggests egg shell pigment evolved long before birds. Samantha Page reports.
Birds have their dinosaur ancestors to thank for their colourful eggsNewscientist - Wed 31 Oct 18
A careful look at dinosaur fossil eggs suggests colourful eggs evolved just once – in the group of dinosaurs that eventually gave rise to birds
Dinosaurs put all colored birds' eggs in one basket, evolutionarily speakingPhys.org - Wed 31 Oct 18
A new study says the colors found in modern birds' eggs did not evolve independently, as previously thought, but evolved instead from dinosaurs.Dinosaurs put all colored birds' eggs in one basket, evolutionarily speaking, ScienceDaily - Wed 31 Oct 18
Bird egg colors linked to dinosaur ancestors, new study findsFOXNews - 5 hours ago
Tiffany blue, pale green, periwinkle: bird eggs come in a variety of stunning hues. Colorful, speckled eggshells always appeared to be a trait unique to avians — but researchers recently found ...
Whoa, dinosaur eggs looked more dope than we thoughtPopular Science - 21 hours ago
Animals Colorful eggs aren't just for the birds. Colorful eggs evolved among dinosaurs when they started nesting above ground. The dinos then passed the trait down to their ...
Some dinosaurs had exquisite eggs with colors, spots, specklesReuters - 22 hours ago
Some dinosaurs laid colored, speckled and spotted eggs boasting exquisite hues of blue and brown, scientists said on Thursday, in a discovery that scrambles the notion that such exceptional ...
Birds Got Their Colorful, Speckled Eggs From DinosaursKQED Science - Wed 31 Oct 18
A new study found that birds' dinosaur relatives had eggs with traces of two pigments—a red-brown one and a blue-green one. In today's birds that might produce a color such as robin's egg ...
Dinosaurs laid colored eggs and passed this trait on to birds, new study showsZME Science - Wed 31 Oct 18
Dinosaurs developed colored eggs for the first and only time in history, a new study suggests.
Colours found in modern birds' eggs evolved from dinosaursDaily Mail - Wed 31 Oct 18
Researchers from Yale University analysed 18 fossil dinosaur eggshell samples from around the world, using non-destructive laser imaging to test for the presence of two eggshell pigments.
Study: Colored bird eggs come from dinosaursUPI - Thu 1 Nov 18
The spectrum of colors seen on modern bird eggs likely evolved from dinosaurs, a new study suggests.