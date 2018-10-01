Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Neanderthals may have powered their bigger bodies by breathing deeper

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

The Neanderthal rib cage was about the same size as ours but a different shape, which suggests the extinct humans could take in more air with each breath

Study reconstructs Neandertal ribcage, offers new clues to ancient human anatomy

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

An international team of scientists has completed the first 3-D virtual reconstruction of the ribcage of the most complete Neandertal skeleton unearthed to date, potentially shedding new light ...

3D reconstruction of a 60,000-year-old rib-cage reveals that Neanderthals stood up straight

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Digital reconstruction of a Neanderthal at Tel Aviv University has rebuilt his ribcage and found that the primitive hominid had a better posture than humans as well as stronger lungs.

