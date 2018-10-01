Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Tiny beetle trapped in amber might show how landmasses shifted

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

In 2016, Shuhei Yamamoto obtained a penny-sized piece of Burmese amber from Hukawng Valley in northern Myanmar, near China's southern border. He had a hunch that the three-millimeter insect ...

99 million-year-old beetle found trapped in amber

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

A 99-million-year-old beetle has been found, trapped in amber, stunning scientists.

Tiny Beetle Entombed in Amber 99 Million Years Ago Reveals How Continents Shifted

Livescience - 5 hours ago

A minuscule beetle from Myanmar is perfectly preserved in amber.

Tiny bug trapped in amber gives clues of tectonic movement

ZME Science - 7 hours ago

This tiny bug tells a story much bigger than itself.

Beetle Trapped in Amber Might Show How Landmasses Shifted

Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago

NewsA beetle that lived 99 million years ago its giving scientists hints about how the Earth's landmasses were arranged millions of years ago.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Field MuseumTopics:&nbsp;Geoscience

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer