Tiny beetle trapped in amber might show how landmasses shifted Phys.org - 6 hours ago In 2016, Shuhei Yamamoto obtained a penny-sized piece of Burmese amber from Hukawng Valley in northern Myanmar, near China's southern border. He had a hunch that the three-millimeter insect ...

