GM micro-organisms throw light on early evolution

GM micro-organisms throw light on early evolutionCosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago
Researchers use lab-created organisms to investigate RNA world hypothesis. Samantha Page reports.
Synthetic microorganisms allow scientists to study ancient evolutionary mysteriesPhys.org - Mon 29 Oct 18
Scientists at Scripps Research and their collaborators have created microorganisms that may recapitulate key features of organisms thought to have lived billions of years ago, allowing them ...Synthetic microorganisms allow scientists to study ancient evolutionary mysteries, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Organisms Engineered to Reveal Ancient Evolutionary MysteriesLaboratory Equipment - 7 hours ago
NewsScientists have created microorganisms that may recapitulate key features of organisms thought to have lived billions of years ago.Contributed Author: Scripps ResearchTopics: Bioscience ...