Out-of-Africa wasn’t much of a tough gig, findings suggest

Early human migration into the Arabian Peninsula wasn’t a difficult transition so much as range expansion. Dyani Lewis reports.
A new study, led by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggests that early hominin dispersals beyond Africa required no novel adaptations.
At the time, the Arabian Peninsula was a grassland dotted with lakes.
Humans moving out of Africa for the first time went to the Arabian peninsula and new research has found that this happened 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.