Out-of-Africa wasn’t much of a tough gig, findings suggest

Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago

Early human migration into the Arabian Peninsula wasn’t a difficult transition so much as range expansion. Dyani Lewis reports.

Earliest hominin migrations into the Arabian Peninsula required no novel adaptations

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

A new study, led by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggests that early hominin dispersals beyond Africa ...

Archaeologists find 300,000-year-old stone tools in Saudi Arabia

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

At the time, the Arabian Peninsula was a grassland dotted with lakes.

Early human migration was EASIER than we thought

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Humans moving out of Africa for the first time went to the Arabian peninsula and new research has found that this happened 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.

