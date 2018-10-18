Out-of-Africa wasn’t much of a tough gig, findings suggest Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Early human migration into the Arabian Peninsula wasn’t a difficult transition so much as range expansion. Dyani Lewis reports.

Earliest hominin migrations into the Arabian Peninsula required no novel adaptations Phys.org - 9 hours ago A new study, led by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggests that early hominin dispersals beyond Africa ... Earliest hominin migrations into the Arabian Peninsula required no novel adaptations, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago



Archaeologists find 300,000-year-old stone tools in Saudi Arabia Ars Technica - 5 hours ago At the time, the Arabian Peninsula was a grassland dotted with lakes.