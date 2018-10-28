Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

IBM Acquires Red Hat in Massive $34 Billion Deal

Extremetech - 6 hours ago

In a bombshell move over the weekend, IBM announced that it would acquire Red Hat in a deal worth $34B. IBM is playing up the cloud software angle, rather than Red Hat's 25 years of promoting ...

IBM is acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion

Techspot - 8 hours ago

IBM and Red Hat have partnered on enterprise-grade Linux for over 20 years. The deal is described in the companies’ press release as an evolution of the long-standing partnership. IBM says ...

Forget Watson, the Red Hat acquisition may be the thing that saves IBM

TechCrunch - 19 hours ago

With its latest $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, IBM may have found something more elementary than &#8220;Watson&#8221; to save its flagging business. Though the acquisition of Red Hat  ...

IBM buys Red Hat for $34 billion

Fastcompany Tech - 8 hours ago

It&#x2019;s the largest software acquisition in history. The price makes it the largest software acquisition in history. IBM confirmed it was buying the Linux enterprise open source provider ...

IBM acquires Red Hat for $34bn

Techradar - 8 hours ago

$34bn deal for Red Hat is the largest software acquisition of all time.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer