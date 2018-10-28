IBM Acquires Red Hat in Massive $34 Billion Deal Extremetech - 6 hours ago In a bombshell move over the weekend, IBM announced that it would acquire Red Hat in a deal worth $34B. IBM is playing up the cloud software angle, rather than Red Hat's 25 years of promoting ...

IBM is acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion Techspot - 8 hours ago IBM and Red Hat have partnered on enterprise-grade Linux for over 20 years. The deal is described in the companies’ press release as an evolution of the long-standing partnership. IBM says ...

Forget Watson, the Red Hat acquisition may be the thing that saves IBM TechCrunch - 19 hours ago With its latest $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, IBM may have found something more elementary than “Watson” to save its flagging business. Though the acquisition of Red Hat ...

IBM buys Red Hat for $34 billion Fastcompany Tech - 8 hours ago It’s the largest software acquisition in history. The price makes it the largest software acquisition in history. IBM confirmed it was buying the Linux enterprise open source provider ...