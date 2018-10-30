Our best planet-hunting telescope has come to the end of its mission

Our best planet-hunting telescope has come to the end of its missionNewscientist - 3 hours ago
The Kepler Space Telescope has found thousands of planets beyond our solar system in the last decade. Now it has run out of fuel and will be turned off for good
RIP Kepler: NASA's Legendary Planet Hunting Space Telescope is DeadDiscover Magazine - 3 hours ago
NASA’s legendary Kepler space telescope, which is responsible for the discovery of thousands of bizarre and intriguing exoplanets, has officially run out of fuel. With the telescope’s retirement ...
Kepler mission ends after nine years of planet huntingGizmag - 3 hours ago
The pioneering planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope has finally reached the end of its service life and will be switched off permanently. NASA announced today that the aging, unmanned ...
NASA retires the Kepler Space TelescopeCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
The world’s first dedicated exoplanet-spotting craft has run out of fuel, and fallen silent. Andrew Masterson reports.
The planet-hunting Kepler space telescope is deadScienceNews - 6 hours ago
The Kepler space telescope is officially out of fuel and will hunt planets no more, NASA announced.
Kepler telescope dead after finding thousands of worldsPhys.org - 7 hours ago
NASA's elite planet-hunting spacecraft has been declared dead, just a few months shy of its 10th anniversary.
The coincidence between two overachieving NASA missionsPhys.org - 13 hours ago
Two vastly different NASA spacecraft are about to run out of fuel: The Kepler spacecraft, which spent nine years in deep space collecting data that detected thousands of planets orbiting stars ...
Famed planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope retires after running out of fuelUSA today - 4 hours ago
After 9 years in space and over 2,600 planets discovered, NASA said it's finally time to retire the Kepler Space Telescope.        
NASA’s prolific planet-hunter Kepler has finally earned its retirementTechCrunch - 5 hours ago
After nine years of service, half a million stars surveyed, and thousands of planets discovered around those stars, NASA's astonishingly successful Kepler space telescope is finally taking a ...
Kepler Telescope Dead After Nearly a Decade of Finding Distant WorldsKQED Science - 5 hours ago
The nearly decade old spacecraft's ability to point at distant stars and identify possible alien worlds had worsened dramatically at the beginning of October.
The Kepler space telescope's end has finally comeEngadget - 6 hours ago
The time has finally come to say goodbye to Kepler, the spacecraft that exceeded expectations throughout its mission and has so far confirmed more than 2,600 planets outside of our ...
NASA is about to turn off the Kepler spacecraft, and it will drift awayArs Technica - 6 hours ago
Kepler will live on in troves of data that scientists have yet to process.
NASA retires its planet hunter, the Kepler space telescopeReuters - 6 hours ago
The Kepler space telescope has run out of fuel and will be retired after a 9-1/2-year mission in which it detected thousands of planets beyond our solar system and boosted the search for worlds ...
NASA says Kepler Space Telescope is out of fuel and out of time - CNETCNET - 6 hours ago
The spacecraft, which revealed a universe full of planets that might be similar to our own, isn't going to wake up again.
After discovering more than 2,600 planets, NASA's Kepler space telescope is headed for retirementL.A. Times - 7 hours ago
NASA’s revolutionary planet-hunting Kepler space telescope has run out of fuel and will be retired, the space agency announced Tuesday. During its nine-year mission, Kepler found more than ...
The Kepler Space Telescope is deadThe Verge - 7 hours ago
This afternoon, NASA officially bid farewell to the Kepler Space Telescope, a pioneering spacecraft that helped discover thousands of planets beyond our Solar System. After years ...
RIP Kepler: NASA's planet-hunting spacecraft runs out of fuelDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft has died in orbit after a historic nine-year campaign that revealed the existence of thousands of distant worlds.
RIP, Kepler: Revolutionary Planet-Hunting Telescope Goes DeadSPACE.com - 7 hours ago
The most prolific planet-hunting machine in history is dead. NASA's Kepler space telescope, which has discovered 70 percent of the 3,800 confirmed alien worlds to date, has run out of fuel and ...
NASA to Provide Update on Fate of Kepler Spacecraft Today: See It LiveSPACE.com - 11 hours ago
NASA has known that the Kepler spacecraft, its iconic planet-hunting telescope, has been running out of fuel since March, and today (Oct. 30), the agency is providing an update about the instrument's ...
Number of habitable exoplanets found by NASA's Kepler may not be so high after allFOXNews - Mon 29 Oct 18
The tally of potentially habitable alien planets may have to be revised downward a bit.
Kepler Space Telescope retires after almost a decade of hunting planetsAstronomy.com - 4 hours ago
With more than 2,600 exoplanet discoveries under its belt, the Kepler Space Telescope’s incredible run has finally come to an end.
The surprising coincidence between two overarchieving NASA missionsSpaceDaily - Mon 29 Oct 18
Washington DC (SPX) Oct 29, 2018 Two vastly different NASA spacecraft are about to run out of fuel: The Kepler spacecraft, which spent nine years in deep space collecting data that detected ...
Orbit Logic's scheduling software selected for NASA satellite servicing missionSpaceDaily - Mon 22 Oct 18
Greenbelt, MD (SPX) Oct 22, 2018 Orbit Logic reports NASA has selected the company's STK Scheduler software for the Restore-L technology demonstration mission. During its mission, the Restore-L ...