Our best planet-hunting telescope has come to the end of its mission Newscientist - 3 hours ago The Kepler Space Telescope has found thousands of planets beyond our solar system in the last decade. Now it has run out of fuel and will be turned off for good

RIP Kepler: NASA's Legendary Planet Hunting Space Telescope is Dead Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago NASA’s legendary Kepler space telescope, which is responsible for the discovery of thousands of bizarre and intriguing exoplanets, has officially run out of fuel. With the telescope’s retirement ...

Kepler mission ends after nine years of planet hunting Gizmag - 3 hours ago The pioneering planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope has finally reached the end of its service life and will be switched off permanently. NASA announced today that the aging, unmanned ...

NASA retires the Kepler Space Telescope Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago The world’s first dedicated exoplanet-spotting craft has run out of fuel, and fallen silent. Andrew Masterson reports.

The planet-hunting Kepler space telescope is dead ScienceNews - 6 hours ago The Kepler space telescope is officially out of fuel and will hunt planets no more, NASA announced.

Kepler telescope dead after finding thousands of worlds Phys.org - 7 hours ago NASA's elite planet-hunting spacecraft has been declared dead, just a few months shy of its 10th anniversary.

The coincidence between two overachieving NASA missions Phys.org - 13 hours ago Two vastly different NASA spacecraft are about to run out of fuel: The Kepler spacecraft, which spent nine years in deep space collecting data that detected thousands of planets orbiting stars ...

Famed planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope retires after running out of fuel USA today - 4 hours ago After 9 years in space and over 2,600 planets discovered, NASA said it's finally time to retire the Kepler Space Telescope.

NASA’s prolific planet-hunter Kepler has finally earned its retirement TechCrunch - 5 hours ago After nine years of service, half a million stars surveyed, and thousands of planets discovered around those stars, NASA's astonishingly successful Kepler space telescope is finally taking a ...

Kepler Telescope Dead After Nearly a Decade of Finding Distant Worlds KQED Science - 5 hours ago The nearly decade old spacecraft's ability to point at distant stars and identify possible alien worlds had worsened dramatically at the beginning of October.

The Kepler space telescope's end has finally come Engadget - 6 hours ago The time has finally come to say goodbye to Kepler, the spacecraft that exceeded expectations throughout its mission and has so far confirmed more than 2,600 planets outside of our ...

NASA is about to turn off the Kepler spacecraft, and it will drift away Ars Technica - 6 hours ago Kepler will live on in troves of data that scientists have yet to process.

NASA retires its planet hunter, the Kepler space telescope Reuters - 6 hours ago The Kepler space telescope has run out of fuel and will be retired after a 9-1/2-year mission in which it detected thousands of planets beyond our solar system and boosted the search for worlds ...

NASA says Kepler Space Telescope is out of fuel and out of time - CNET CNET - 6 hours ago The spacecraft, which revealed a universe full of planets that might be similar to our own, isn't going to wake up again.

After discovering more than 2,600 planets, NASA's Kepler space telescope is headed for retirement L.A. Times - 7 hours ago NASA’s revolutionary planet-hunting Kepler space telescope has run out of fuel and will be retired, the space agency announced Tuesday. During its nine-year mission, Kepler found more than ...

The Kepler Space Telescope is dead The Verge - 7 hours ago This afternoon, NASA officially bid farewell to the Kepler Space Telescope, a pioneering spacecraft that helped discover thousands of planets beyond our Solar System. After years ...

RIP Kepler: NASA's planet-hunting spacecraft runs out of fuel Daily Mail - 7 hours ago NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft has died in orbit after a historic nine-year campaign that revealed the existence of thousands of distant worlds.

RIP, Kepler: Revolutionary Planet-Hunting Telescope Goes Dead SPACE.com - 7 hours ago The most prolific planet-hunting machine in history is dead. NASA's Kepler space telescope, which has discovered 70 percent of the 3,800 confirmed alien worlds to date, has run out of fuel and ...

NASA to Provide Update on Fate of Kepler Spacecraft Today: See It Live SPACE.com - 11 hours ago NASA has known that the Kepler spacecraft, its iconic planet-hunting telescope, has been running out of fuel since March, and today (Oct. 30), the agency is providing an update about the instrument's ...

Number of habitable exoplanets found by NASA's Kepler may not be so high after all FOXNews - Mon 29 Oct 18 The tally of potentially habitable alien planets may have to be revised downward a bit.

Kepler Space Telescope retires after almost a decade of hunting planets Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago With more than 2,600 exoplanet discoveries under its belt, the Kepler Space Telescope’s incredible run has finally come to an end.

The surprising coincidence between two overarchieving NASA missions SpaceDaily - Mon 29 Oct 18 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 29, 2018 Two vastly different NASA spacecraft are about to run out of fuel: The Kepler spacecraft, which spent nine years in deep space collecting data that detected ...