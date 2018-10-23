Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tesla Navigate On Autopilot Is The Latest Progression To Fully Autonomous Vehicles

HotHardware - 4 hours ago

We're still not quite there when it comes to full Level 5 autonomous vehicles that you can purchase from dealer lots (or with the a few mouse strokes as you can with a Tesla), but we're getting ...

Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot update is now live

The Verge - 10 hours ago

After rolling out its Version 9 of Autopilot a couple of weeks ago, Tesla has followed up with an additional update to equip its vehicles with its Navigate with Autopilot feature, ...

The Morning After: Tesla's new Autopilot feature rolls out

Engadget - 12 hours ago

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. Welcome to your weekend! Tesla owners with Autopilot equipped may have a new update to check out -- after making sure their car is secure wherever ...

Tesla is rolling out its Navigate on Autopilot feature

TechCrunch - 21 hours ago

Some Tesla owners in North America will wake up to a new driver assistance feature that had been delayed for testing, according to a tweet sent Friday evening by CEO Elon Musk. &#8220;Tesla ...

Tesla's 'Navigate on Autopilot' goes live in North America tonight

Engadget - 24 hours ago

When Tesla rolled out its 9.0 software to vehicles earlier this month, it held back one feature for some additional testing: Navigate on Autopilot. Now, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a ...

Tesla Pushing Out “Drive On Navigation” Autopilot Feature Tonight

CleanTechnica - 19 hours ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to tweets this evening to break the news that the new Autopilot feature "Drive on Navigation" would be pushed to out to the fleet of production vehicles starting tonight. ...

