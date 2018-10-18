Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
First Vertebrates Evolved in Shallow Water

The Scientist - 6 hours ago

Fish stuck to coastal habitats for nearly 100 million years after they first appeared.

Crashing waves may have spurred the evolution of backbones

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

Backbones helped vertebrates conquer the oceans and move onto land. Now a study hints they may have evolved as protection against strong waves in shallow waters

The first vertebrates on Earth arose in shallow coastal waters

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

After appearing about 480 million years ago in coastal waters, the earliest vertebrates stayed in the shallows for another 100 million years.

Tracing the evolutionary origins of fish to shallow ocean waters

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

The first vertebrates on Earth were fish, and scientists believe they first appeared around 480 million years ago. But fossil records from this time are spotty, with only small fragments identified. ...

Tracing the evolutionary origins of fish to shallow ocean waters, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Vertebrate evolution kicked off in lagoons

Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago

Researchers trace first animals with backbones to shallow “evolutionary hot-spots”. Lauren Fuge reports.

Seashores NOT reefs were the ‘cradle of evolution’ for early fish around 420 million years ago

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

The study, led by the University of Pennsylvania, was able to clearly identify shallow, near shore waters where primitive, jawless fish made their first appearance.

