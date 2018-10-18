First Vertebrates Evolved in Shallow Water The Scientist - 6 hours ago Fish stuck to coastal habitats for nearly 100 million years after they first appeared.

Crashing waves may have spurred the evolution of backbones Newscientist - 7 hours ago Backbones helped vertebrates conquer the oceans and move onto land. Now a study hints they may have evolved as protection against strong waves in shallow waters

The first vertebrates on Earth arose in shallow coastal waters ScienceNews - 8 hours ago After appearing about 480 million years ago in coastal waters, the earliest vertebrates stayed in the shallows for another 100 million years.

Tracing the evolutionary origins of fish to shallow ocean waters Phys.org - 8 hours ago The first vertebrates on Earth were fish, and scientists believe they first appeared around 480 million years ago. But fossil records from this time are spotty, with only small fragments identified. ... Tracing the evolutionary origins of fish to shallow ocean waters, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago



Vertebrate evolution kicked off in lagoons Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Researchers trace first animals with backbones to shallow “evolutionary hot-spots”. Lauren Fuge reports.